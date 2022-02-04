“Everyone is looking for unconditional love but they’re carrying a bag full of conditions” – Yvonne Nelson

Star-studded, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has shared her resentment about people who desire to be loved unconditionally yet give conditions.

The actress stated that most people are in search of unconditional love, yet they give out conditions as to the ones they love.

The actress who seems pained took to Twitter and expressed her shock at people who want their partners to love them unconditionally yet they set standards when it comes to love.

According to Yvonne Nelson everyone is looking for unconditional love, yet they are carrying a bag full of conditions.

Her words,

The problem is everyone is looking for unconditional love, carrying a bag full of conditions.

In another news, Yvonne Nelson, shared a picture of herself and Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, sharing a kiss together as birthday gift.

This didn’t seat well with her fans as they took to the comments and reminded her that she is flirting with someone else’s husband.

See below,