TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met…

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband…

“Everyone is looking for unconditional love but they’re carrying a bag full of conditions” – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Star-studded, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has shared her resentment about people who desire to be loved unconditionally yet give conditions.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

The actress stated that most people are in search of unconditional love, yet they give out conditions as to the ones they love.

READ ALSO

“I love you, just trying to get out of my shy zone” – Female…

Nigerians gush over throwback photo of doctor who married…

The actress who seems pained took to Twitter and expressed her shock at people who want their partners to love them unconditionally yet they set standards when it comes to love.

According to Yvonne Nelson everyone is looking for unconditional love, yet they are carrying a bag full of conditions.

Her words,

The problem is everyone is looking for unconditional love, carrying a bag full of conditions.

In another news, Yvonne Nelson, shared a picture of herself and Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, sharing a kiss together as birthday gift.

This didn’t seat well with her fans as they took to the comments and reminded her that she is flirting with someone else’s husband.

See below,

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of her boss at work

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Portable shows off stunning wife and son on Tiktok (Video)

“Everyone is looking for unconditional love but they’re carrying a bag full of…

Nigerian man expresses disappointment after using his girlfriend to test…

“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie

Paystack co-founder, Shola Akinlade reportedly launches new Sporting Lagos…

“I’m single because I haven’t found a man richer than me” — Reality tv star,…

“Most ‘miracles’ you see on TV or crusades are staged” —…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More