Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is missing (Details)

A South African couple have put their late son’s funeral event on hold after they discovered that his manhood was nowhere to be found in his body.

According to reports, the family claimed that their son’s body was mutilated and violated at the funeral parlour at Daveyrown.

With respect to the above, they refused to bury their disfigured son and also went further to claim the possession of some properties at the funeral parlour, in a bid to have the money they initially paid for the funeral refunded.

In her statement to Daily Sun, 39 year old Portia, the mother of the deceased said:

“My son’s body was collected from home with every body part intact but some parts are now missing. Why is that?

In her statement, she further stated:

“The same funeral parlour owner and his wife then even contacted me again to convince me not to come because I suspect they saw something was not right. My son deserves to be buried with dignity and not to be subjected to sucj disrespect.

Her husband, Bellium also added his report by stating the fact that his son has suffered enough in his lifetime when he said:

“My son suffered and the next thing he was disrespected. Moho was epileptic and had autism.”

Despite the uproar,the police told them to bury their son’s body regardless of his missing manhood.