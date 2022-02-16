A Ghanaian man, Richard Nana Sam has taken to social media to seek for advice after his teenage son impregnated his home teacher.

According to his post on Facebook group “Tell it all”, he had hired a female teacher for his twins, a boy and a girl who are 19 years. He stated that he was afraid of hiring a male to avoid making advances at his daughter.

According to him, the 28 years old teacher has been of help as his children are performing better at school. But after 8 months, the teacher informed him of being 3months pregnant for his 19 years old son claiming to be in love with him and asking for his permission to get married to his son.

He wrote:

“Hello family, please I need your advise because it’s difficult to handle this issue.

I have 19yrs old twins (a boy & a girl), I wanted a home teacher for them because I don’t want a male teacher who might make advances on my daughter so I opted for a female teacher who is 28yrs.

This teacher is very good and very nice to my children. She’s made my children addicted to books, now my children’s academic performance is very very good. In fact I’m very happy to have her as my children’s home teacher. My children can now speak English and French frequently

Beloved, after 8months of teaching my children, the teacher one day came to inform me that she is 3months pregnant for my son of which my son also accepted the pregnancy is really his. She says she in love with my son so I should allow them to marry.

Family please I need your advise because I’m going nuts now. I can’t think far.”