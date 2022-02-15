TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Precious Chikwendu, ex beauty queen and ex wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Kayode has been arraigned by the Nigerian Police on Monday for attempting to murder her ex husband, Femi Fani Kayode.

The ex beauty queen was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo at the Federal High Court in Abuja over an allegation of attempting to murder her former husband.

A case filed against Precious and three others. She was accused of attempting to stab her ex husband with a kitchen knife on November 24, 2018 at Asokoro in Abuja.

Precious alongside Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike in a 13 count charge were alleged to have also committed cybercrimes, intimidation to kill Me Fani-Kayode by the use of internet, threat to kill one Laurettain order to cause her to leave her relationship with Mr Fani Kayode.

They were also alleged to have fabricated series of affidavits that Fani-Kayode physically and sexually molests his domestic staff.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. The SAN, Alex Ejesieme urged the court to admit the defendants to bail.

