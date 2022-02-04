Femi Otedola reacts after DJ Cuppy complained about being single

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has reacted after his daughter, DJ Cuppy cried out that she’s yet to find a man.

Recall, following Rihanna’s pregnancy, DJ Cuppy took to Instagram to lament that Rihanna is pregnant while she’s yet to get a man.

Rihanna had earlier confirmed she’s expecting her first child with her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed this in photos obtained by E! News.

Rihanna, in the pictures, was seen showing off her growing baby bump as A$AP Rocky kissed her forehead.

Reacting, DJ Cuppy, in a tweet via her Twitter handle on Monday, said she is still single while Rihanna is pregnant.

“Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single,” She tweeted alongside an upside-down face emoji.

Reacting to his daughter’s lamentation however, Femi Otedola assured her that God’s time is the best.

See tweet below: