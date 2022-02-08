TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress…

FG, US government reportedly discussing possibility of extraditing Abba Kyari (Details)

News
By Peter

The Federal Government (FG) is reportedly in talks with the US government over the possibility of extraditing policeman, Abba Kyari for his involvement in the Huspuppi fraud case.

FG, US reportedly in talks over extraditing Abba Kyari

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) revealed this development, concerning the suspended top ranking police officer.

READ ALSO

“Buhari administration has achieved more than the US…

How Twitter wrote to us to seek dialogue over the…

Malami is quoted as saying;

“It is an issue that has international and national dimensions.

Actions have been taken, it is a work-in-process locally and internationally and we are doing whatever it takes to ensure justice is done within the context of the law regardless of the personalities that are involved.

When criminality is involved, Nigeria and US naturally work together when there are elements of the offences that have taken place in the diverse jurisdictions.

So, Nigeria is doing the needful by way of supporting what America is doing for the purpose of ensuring that the cases are tried accordingly within the context of the American context of it.

And then, eventually, if there is need for local prosecution, nothing stops it. There are a lot of issues that are ongoing inclusive of the possibility of consideration for extradition. That is where the collaboration element of it comes into play.

As far as I am concerned, the parties are discussing, the parties are collaborating, there are exchanges of correspondence from the perspective of investigation, from the perspective of extradition, and associated things.

Reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established and that will eventually translate to the possibility of prosecution and conviction if indeed one is adjudged guilty by the law.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko…

Man cries uncontrollably after receiving ‘breakfast’ from lady he…

“I get baby face, I come sexy, I come get money” – Tiwa…

“I am tired of seeing babes wearing revealing outfit to church”…

Senegal declares National holiday to celebrate first Africa Cup of Nations win

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Toke Makinwa laments about lack of air conditioners at Lagos International…

Toyin Abraham bags brand endorsement deal with Checkers Custard (Video)

FG, US government reportedly discussing possibility of extraditing Abba Kyari…

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy set to release highly anticipated work, “Do…

“My daughter can never marry or date a married man” – Iyabo Ojo (Video)

Actress, Kate Henshaw confronts police officer who tried to jump queue at…

“She is my daughter” – Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy apologizes for requesting DNA…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More