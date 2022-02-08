FG, US government reportedly discussing possibility of extraditing Abba Kyari (Details)

The Federal Government (FG) is reportedly in talks with the US government over the possibility of extraditing policeman, Abba Kyari for his involvement in the Huspuppi fraud case.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) revealed this development, concerning the suspended top ranking police officer.

Malami is quoted as saying;

“It is an issue that has international and national dimensions.

Actions have been taken, it is a work-in-process locally and internationally and we are doing whatever it takes to ensure justice is done within the context of the law regardless of the personalities that are involved.

When criminality is involved, Nigeria and US naturally work together when there are elements of the offences that have taken place in the diverse jurisdictions.

So, Nigeria is doing the needful by way of supporting what America is doing for the purpose of ensuring that the cases are tried accordingly within the context of the American context of it.

And then, eventually, if there is need for local prosecution, nothing stops it. There are a lot of issues that are ongoing inclusive of the possibility of consideration for extradition. That is where the collaboration element of it comes into play.

As far as I am concerned, the parties are discussing, the parties are collaborating, there are exchanges of correspondence from the perspective of investigation, from the perspective of extradition, and associated things.

Reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established and that will eventually translate to the possibility of prosecution and conviction if indeed one is adjudged guilty by the law.”