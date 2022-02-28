FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian clubs and national teams from all football competitions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By Peter

All Russian clubs and national teams are suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions for “the foreseeable future” until further notice.

Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both competitions presided by them until further notice.

FIFA, UEFA suspends Russian teams from all football competitions

These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.

