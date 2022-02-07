Frank Edoho returns as host of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” tv show

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular tv host, Frank Edoho, has been returned as the host of television game show, “Who wants to be a Millionaire”.

The television game show, “Who wants to be a Millionaire”, has been off the screen since 2017.

The television game show has now been returned to the screen with the N20 million star prize to be won and Frank Edoho returned as the show host.

This was disclosed by the show organizers during the shows broadcast. The restarting of the tv game show is themed “The Rebirth” and scheduled to restart in March 2022.

The return of the show comes with lifelines like, ’50-50’, ‘Call a Friend’, ‘Ask the Audience’, and ‘asking the host’.

Frank Edoho has been the host of the television game show for over a decade and he has been returned as the show host.

