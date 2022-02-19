“From private jet to Air Peace” – Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme mocks him

Oye Kyme, the former PA of crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to her Instagram Story to mock her former boss after he was spotted boarding a commercial flight.

It can be recalled that days after the male Barbie tensioned the gram with a video of him and his domestic workers in a private jet, another video of him checking in to board a commercial flight found its way to the internet.

Bobrisky was ridiculed by fans who expressed shock that he retuned in a commercial flight. Reacting to the news, Oye Kyme, ridiculed the self-styled billionaire girlfriend, while advising people to never look down on themselves because of what they see people flaunt on social media.

“From private jet to Air Peace… Girls don’t let anybody oppress you on this app. I swear continue to do what you do for a living love your work, even if it’s a small business be proud of yourself nobody is better than you!”

See her post below: