TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

“From private jet to Air Peace” – Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme mocks him

Entertainment
By Peter

Oye Kyme, the former PA of crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to her Instagram Story to mock her former boss after he was spotted boarding a commercial flight.

It can be recalled that days after the male Barbie tensioned the gram with a video of him and his domestic workers in a private jet, another video of him checking in to board a commercial flight found its way to the internet.

Bobrisky's former PA, Oye Kyme mocks him following commercial flight saga

READ ALSO

“Don’t let anyone oppress you on social media, nobody is…

“I hope this will make a lot of you happy” – Bobrisky…

Bobrisky was ridiculed by fans who expressed shock that he retuned in a commercial flight. Reacting to the news, Oye Kyme, ridiculed the self-styled billionaire girlfriend, while advising people to never look down on themselves because of what they see people flaunt on social media.

“From private jet to Air Peace… Girls don’t let anybody oppress you on this app. I swear continue to do what you do for a living love your work, even if it’s a small business be proud of yourself nobody is better than you!”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Most of the rich married/unmarried guys I know have side chicks”…

“Money makes relationships stronger but love takes all the credit” —…

Man narrates how his friend’s girlfriend broke up with him after she ate…

“From private jet to Air Peace” – Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme mocks him

Olakunle Churchill defends Rosy Meurer after she was dragged over birthday…

Comedian, Crazeclown opens up on why he ‘arrested’ and ‘detained’ one-year-old…

“My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my mother” – Toyin…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More