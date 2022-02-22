Gay man reportedly murdered by a man he trusted in Lagos (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Gay activist, Bisi Alimi has taken to Facebook to share story of a fellow gay man who was allegedly killed in Lagos.

According to Bisi, the victim paid a visit to someone he trusted, only to be killed at night.

Sharing the story via Facebook, he wrote;

“Last night, a young gay man was killed in Lagos. His name was Dave. He was killed because he allowed a man he trusted spent the night in his bed, in his arms, in his trust, in his love.

Every year, young gay men in Nigeria become a victim of very simple things of life; seeking love and companionship. Please, I beg you today and always, Say his name. Dave.”

