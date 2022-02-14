Get quality pampers for him – Deji Adeyanju drags Tinubu as he reacts to video of Tinubu’s wet cloth (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Peter

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has reacted to a video trending on social media showing Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with his fabric appearing wet.

Deji Adeyanju

Bola Tinubu, appears to be wet with an unidentified liquid after rising from his seat to address some of his supporters in the footage.

Tinubu

While a man in a suit, presumed to be a member of the APC Head security detail, was also seen looking at the moist section of the agbada wore by Tinubu, while simultaneously closing his nostrils in the viral video

Tinubu

Reacting to the footage however, Deji Adeyanju has asked that they get him a better pampers to cover his clothing next time, so others around the APC Chieftain won’t be covering their nostrils.

He wrote; “They should get quality pampers for political ancestor so that his poo or pee won’t show next time. And people around don’t have to be covering their noses.”

See post below:

 

Deji post

 

