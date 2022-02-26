“Get Yourselves Busy” – Eniola Badmus Advises Those Watching Her Life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has warned those who are fond of watching her life, get themselves busy.

Eniola Badmus

Taking to Snapchat the busty actress stated that those watching her life should rather focus on their weight, finances, relationships, dry skin, and cracked heels.

Eniola Badmus who doesn’t find it welcoming for someone to watch her life, advised those involved to keep themselves busy with their own life.

Even though she didn’t mention anyone in her post, but it is obvious that she is referring to people watching her moves.

Her words,

“Stop watching other people lives. Watch your weight, finances, relationships, dry skin, cracked heels. Just be busy”.

In another news, Eniola Badmus has given reasons why people who are depressed don’t share their problems with anybody.

According to her, this is because people don’t care about others peoples struggle until they die. This she said using herself as an example when she was battling depression.

