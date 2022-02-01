Controversial Twitter socialite, Daniel Regha has shared his opinion about Rihanna getting pregnant for boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Regha in his tweet, urged people to quit celebrating Rihanna for becoming pregnant without getting married first.

Regha wrote;

“Rihanna getting pregnant for ASAP Rocky w!thout getting married first, on a real !sn’t worth applauding; Celebrity or not, the right thing to do is to get married before having kids. The world has normalised “baby mama & baby daddy” like its a d!gnifying status. God help us all.

Any lady who allows a man deliberately impregnate her before marriage d¤esn’t know her worth; It makes absolutely n¤ sense. If a man truly loves u, he should go pay for ur bride price or walk u down the aisle before starting a family with u cos “baby mama” is a degrad!ng status.”