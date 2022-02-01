TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Getting pregnant out of wedlock isn’t worth applauding – Daniel Regha slams those celebrating Rihanna

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Twitter socialite, Daniel Regha has shared his opinion about Rihanna getting pregnant for boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Regha in his tweet, urged people to quit celebrating Rihanna for becoming pregnant without getting married first.

READ ALSO

“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last…

“Even Don Jazzy don collect breakfast” – Reactions as photos…

Regha wrote;

“Rihanna getting pregnant for ASAP Rocky w!thout getting married first, on a real !sn’t worth applauding; Celebrity or not, the right thing to do is to get married before having kids. The world has normalised “baby mama & baby daddy” like its a d!gnifying status. God help us all.

Any lady who allows a man deliberately impregnate her before marriage d¤esn’t know her worth; It makes absolutely n¤ sense. If a man truly loves u, he should go pay for ur bride price or walk u down the aisle before starting a family with u cos “baby mama” is a degrad!ng status.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” –…

Man shares encounter with teenage boy who came to a restaurant with a Benz and…

Omoni Oboli replies entitled fan who accused her of refusing to offer financial…

Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

Getting pregnant out of wedlock isn’t worth applauding – Daniel Regha slams…

“Start wearing face cap” – Mother advises bald-headed son over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More