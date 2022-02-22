“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected ritualist mourns colleague

A suspected ritualist identified as @bigsachi70 on tiktok, has mourned the death of his friend cum colleague.

In a short video, the man disclosed that his time will also elapse by 2033 and he needs to finish spending 21 billion channelled to him by the unseen hands.

According to him, the most important thing is that one dies rich; which seems to be their ultimate motivation for embracing this method of wealth acquisition.

He also stated that he would also be leaving the world in barely 12 years time from now.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Go well my day 1 nigga I am coming in 2033 let me finish my 21 billion the most important thing is u die rich”

Watch the video below: