TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected ritualist mourns colleague

Entertainment
By Shalom

A suspected ritualist identified as @bigsachi70 on tiktok, has mourned the death of his friend cum colleague.

In a short video, the man disclosed that his time will also elapse by 2033 and he needs to finish spending 21 billion channelled to him by the unseen hands.

According to him, the most important thing is that one dies rich; which seems to be their ultimate motivation for embracing this method of wealth acquisition.

READ ALSO

“The day any man assaults me is the day…

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on…

He also stated that he would also be leaving the world in barely 12 years time from now.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Go well my day 1 nigga I am coming in 2033 let me finish my 21 billion the most important thing is u die rich”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My heart is broken – Openly Gay Nigerian pastor reacts to alleged murder…

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More