Gospel singer, Chioma Jesus, celebrates in grand style as she clocks 50 (photos)

Nigerian gospel singer, Amaka Okwuoha, popularly known as Chioma Jesus, clocked 50 years on Saturday, 12th February, 2022.

The talented gospel artiste is celebrating her big day in grand style as she she shared breathtaking photos of herself.

Chioma Jesus took to her Instagram page and shared beautiful pictures of her 50 years old self, as she celebrates her new age in grand style.

The music minister could not but flaunt her 50 years old self in adorable and cute photos, which she shared on her official Instagram page.

In her caption she stated that God’s grace and mercy brought her thus far. She added that she is celebrating a “graceful 50 ” and “grateful 50”.

Chioma Jesus wrote:

“GODS GRACE AND MERCIES BROUGHT ME THUS FAR. GRATEFUL 50!!! GRACEFUL 50!!!!”