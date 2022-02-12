TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

Gospel singer, Chioma Jesus, celebrates in grand style as she clocks 50 (photos)

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian gospel singer, Amaka Okwuoha, popularly known as Chioma Jesus, clocked 50 years on Saturday, 12th February, 2022.

Chioma Jesus
Chioma Jesus

The talented gospel artiste is celebrating her big day in grand style as she she shared breathtaking photos of herself.

READ ALSO

Actress Bimpe Akintunde eulogizes daughter on her 6th…

“I will celebrate you everyday of my life”…

Chioma Jesus took to her Instagram page and shared beautiful pictures of her 50 years old self, as she celebrates her new age in grand style.

Chioma Jesus
Chioma Jesus

The music minister could not but flaunt her 50 years old self in adorable and cute photos, which she shared on her official Instagram page.

In her caption she stated that God’s grace and mercy brought her thus far. She added that she is celebrating a “graceful 50 ” and “grateful 50”.

Chioma Jesus
Chioma Jesus

Chioma Jesus wrote:

“GODS GRACE AND MERCIES BROUGHT ME THUS FAR. GRATEFUL 50!!! GRACEFUL 50!!!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’…

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

“Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry” – BB…

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Gospel singer, Chioma Jesus, celebrates in grand style as she clocks 50…

“Your training school is back, and I miss you, girl” – Actress…

Actress Bimpe Akintunde eulogizes daughter on her 6th birthday, weeks after…

“Love is sweet but when money enters love becomes sweeter” – Destiny Etiko

‘Stop blaming Nollywood for ritual killing in Nigeria’ – Yul Edochie

American pastor advises men against having a ‘work-wife’

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More