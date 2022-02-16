TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend (Adorable photos)

Entertainment
By Peter
Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend

Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, got a resounding YES after he proposed to his girlfriend, recently.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Wednesday to share the good news, the singer thanked his lover for saying yes to his marriage proposal.

He noted that she brought him unending smiles and described her as a reward from God.

While sharing adorable photos from the romantic proposal, Tim Godfrey captioned it writing;

“Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD.
Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part. But thank God, this blissful and Heaven made Journey has started.

After giving my life to Christ… Sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me. No measure of time with you will be enough, But let’s start with forever. “EKJ” You are my STILL WATERS!!! I love you ❤️”.

