Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend…

Gospel Nigerian musician, Tim Godfrey, has proposed to his girlfriend and she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.

Tim Godfrey took to his Instagram page and shared the good news. He stated that he can not imagine how he has lived without her all his life.

His words,

“Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my Greatest Reward from God. Thank you for saying YES!!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life…but guess what? I would have waited forever till we cross path. But thank God, this blissful and Heaven made journey has started. After giving my life to Christ sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me. No measure of time with you will be enough. But let’s start with forever. “EkJ” you are my STILL WATERS!!!! I love you ❤️”.

