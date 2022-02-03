“Gossip is really paying my bills” – Blogger Tosin Silverdam jubilates as he acquires his first car

A Nigerian man and Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has revealed how blogging paid his bills after he bought his first car at the age of 31.

The blogger while jubilating over his new car, stated that it is better late than never. According to him gossip is paying his bills.

Sharing photos of his newly acquired car on Instagram, the 31 years old blogger, noted that even though his car is small, it is however the beginning of his acquisition.

He also added that he can’t drive as he is still learning how to drive.

See below,

“Better late than never, so I finally got my first car at 31. I know it’s a small car but then again this is just the beginning. Even though I can’t drive and still learning how to drive. Gossip is really paying the bills….God is good”.

See below,