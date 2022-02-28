“Happiness is free” – Reactions as security guards are spotted twerking at duty post (Video)

Two security guards were seen swaying their waists twerking, at their duty posts in an amusing video that gotten some funny reactions among netizens.

The security guards who work at an unknown Chicken Republic branch were stationed at the doorway and began swaying their waists for no apparent reason.

The two security guards could be seen in the trending video executing series of twerking moves on uniform, which they had both apparently practiced together.

They seamlessly moved into a more amusing dance as they swayed their backs in tandem with the background music.

Netizens have commended the Security guards dance prowess so far.

@chubby.pr wrote: “they just got paid maybe 😂”

@ronkeyzee wrote: “why the other guy dey dance like that bloody Samaritan UNCLE for TikTok 😂”

