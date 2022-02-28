“Have they sold my mom?” – Man breaks down in tears as his mother goes missing at Yaba psychiatric hospital (Video)

A heartbroken man was recently spotted crying uncontrollably after his mother allegedly went missing at Yaba Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos.

Speaking in a viral video, he disclosed that his mom had been missing for two days.

He said:

“For two days now, I’ve been looking for my mom. My mom has Dementia and I’ve been working tirelessly to earn enough to admit her to Yaba Psychiatric hospital.

She has been at home at home and we’ve been taking care of her for as much as we could and then on Friday, my brother took my mom to Yaba…the psychiatric hospital.

Trying to fight back tears, this young man went on to narrate:

“My brother took her there at around 8 o’clock in the morning and they met two psychiatrists who examined her. Later at around 4pm, he left to pay for the drugs that were prescribed for her in some building in the same hospital at Yaba psychiatric hospital…”

According to him, his brother left their mom at the counter to go pay fo the drugs when he was ready to go pay for the drugs. After that, he went back to get her, happy, because we have all been waiting for her to get the help that she needs…”

From his narration, he stated that his brother could no longer find their mom when he returned from paying for the drugs. He tried to fight back his tears as he makes this sad narration.

According to him:

“Nobody paid attention and everyone was saying they don’t know where their mom is, they don’t know what he’s talking about, they don’t know who he is.”

The young man reiterated that he had worked hard to get his mom there and now a certified hospital cannot give account of their patients.

He asked in grief:

“Have they sold my mother?”.

Watch video below: