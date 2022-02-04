“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” — Actor, Yul Edochie replies Twitter user

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has described men having flat stomach as childish.

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

The actor stated that he doesn’t like men having flat stomach. According to him it is very childish for men to have flat stomach and he doesn’t like childish things.

This he said in reaction to a Twitter user who posted about men having flat stomach.

The Twitter user identified as,  Rita Udominic, tweeted about how she laughed when someone on the micro blogging platform earlier tweeted about men having flat stomach as childish.

In reaction to this, Yul Edochie noted that he finds it childish for a man to have flat stomach.

Yul Edochie’s words,

“True. It’s very childish. And men like us don’t like childish things”.

See below,

