“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has told his followers that having a “flat stomach” is a very childish mentality.

The movie star stated this while reacting to actress, Rita Dominic’s tweet about men with flat tummies.

“Having flat stomach is very childish” — Yul Edochie

The actress had noted that she found it quite hilarious when a Twitter user wrote, “Having a flat stomach is childish.”

Reacting to this tweet, Yul Edocjie supported the claim, while adding that men like him don’t like childish things, such as that.

“True. It’s very childish and men like us don’t like childish things”. He wrote on his official Twitter page.

Below is their exchange:

In other news, Yul Edochie recently also took to social media  to share four major qualities of a real man. According to the actor, one of the quality of a real man is that he doesn’t pester women.

