“Having my own child is a completely different kind of feeling” – BBNaija’s Omashola

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola, has revealed that having his own child is a completely different kind of feeling.

The reality tv star, stated that he is a god father to so many kidOms and he has raised so many kids.

Sharing a photo of him cuddling his newly born son, he stated that watching his son being birthed was a life changing experience for him.

He reiterated that even though he has raised many children, having his own child gives him a completely different experience.

His words,

“Watching my boy being birthed was a life changing experience for me, I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite the number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling. Little man will be exactly 31 days today. My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh @life_of_eyitemi Birth Link on Eyitemi’s bio.”

See below,

Omashola and his newly born child
Omashola and his newly born child
