“High maintenance, I maintain myself” – BBNaija’s Nengi Hampson

Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson, has described as herself as high maintenance and that she maintains herself.

It is the dream of most ladies to be financially independent and be able to afford luxury lifestyles.

While some do this at the expense of their lovers, some ladies actually hustle and provide for themselves to look chic.

Nengi is not left out when it comes to independent ladies. She is one of the most successful ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija season 5 show.

She therefore took to her Instagram page and shared cute photos of her beautiful and banging body, stating that she is high to maintain and she maintains herself.

According to her caption, it is costly to maintain her luxury lifestyle, yet she maintains it herself.

Her words,

“High maintenance, I maintain myself”.

