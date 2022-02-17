TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Him and Mamito dey craze” – Reactions as James Brown comes clean, verifies that Papito is indeed Marshall Ratti

By Peter

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown who recently traveled to London has finally confirmed that his widely rumored lover, Papito is indeed Marshall Ratti; after posting a photo of them together and tagging him as well.

James brown

The upcoming singer, Marshall Ratti even made a denial video on his social media page, in which he denied the viral speculations which were flying around social media, that he’s the masked man in James Brown’s photo.

James Brown has however today, confirmed that Marshall Ratti is truly the one (his masked lover) and there’s no more denying that anymore.

He tagged Marshall Ratti, with the caption:

I miss my PAPITO it’s not easy here cold one kill me o @marshall.ratti”

See post and reactions below:

James brown & papito

