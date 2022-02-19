Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one week after employment

A young girl of about 19 years of age identified as Jennifer is allegedly on the run with her boss’ valuables worth millions on naira.

According to reports, she was employed as a house help on the 14th of February 2022. A source said she was well taken care of, she left her boss’ house with her valuables worth millions.

This has triggered the reaction of Instagram users who penned down their thoughts about the sad incident.

Sandy_kayc wrote “one of the reasons why I won’t employ any house help.”

Chiloo_okoye wrote “They should hold her guarantor, most of them are accomplices.”

Jenny cliff also noted “This one was on mission, hope they have her correct details to help search for her.”