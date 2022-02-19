TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one week after employment

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young girl of about 19 years of age identified as Jennifer is allegedly on the run with her boss’ valuables worth millions on naira.

According to reports, she was employed as a house help on the 14th of February 2022. A source said she was well taken care of, she left her boss’ house with her valuables worth millions.

This has triggered the reaction of Instagram users who penned down their thoughts about the sad incident.

READ ALSO

Wizkid gives man a dirty slap at a show in Lagos…

Actress Ifeoma Nwafor adopts her house-help, shares adorable…

Sandy_kayc wrote “one of the reasons why I won’t employ any house help.”

Chiloo_okoye wrote “They should hold her guarantor, most of them are accomplices.”

Jenny cliff also noted “This one was on mission, hope they have her correct details to help search for her.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I love my wife more than my kids and mother”– Toyin Abraham’s…

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as Jaruma comes for…

Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one…

Man narrates horrible valentine date with lady who almost ate to a coma and…

Olakunle Churchill defends wife, Rosy after being dragged for celebrating step…

Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son…

Man hires neighbour to impregnate wife; drags him to court for failing to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More