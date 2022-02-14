How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the market – Lady narrates

A Twitter user, [email protected] has narrated how she called off her wedding with her ex years ago, after discovering her ex spends money on others lavishly while his mother sells vegetables by the road side.

Sharing her experience via Twitter, she recounted:

“called off a wedding with my ex some years ago because he took me to visit his parents at Ejigbo. Dude lived in Lekki. Buys drinks for total strangers and spends millions for friends but your mum still sells ugwu by the road side? Uncompleted zinc house. Take care of your parents.

The lady also stated how her ex fiance told her he was working on somethings and will do the needful. Her friends saw it as no big deal, she recounted how her mother stood by her before she met her husband.

“This man told me that he was working on some things and will do the needful. Some of my friends were like how is it your business but my mum supported me with her full chest. It was not easy but God was there until I met my hubby.

She stated that her mum was late but her mother inlaw is a sweet soul. She warned ladies not to go for men who do not love and take care of their parents.

“Mum, e dey sweet me die. My mum is late now but my mother inlaw is such a sweet soul. The children and grandchildren love her too much. Ladies, a man that does not care for his parents should not be entering your eyes. If he does not love his mum, chances are you will be treated.”

She also went further to state the possibility of women to call off their weddings if they notice some ugly character in their man.

“The same way when he tired of you. And for those who call this a lie. You should check yourselves o. Are you saying Nigerian women can not call off a wedding if they notice some irredeemable character in a man?”