“How she dey take wear shoe?” – Reactions as Reality star, Sukihana shows off her toe nails

By Peter

American reality TV star, Destiny Henderson, popularly known as Sukihana, has caused a stir online after she showed off her fancy toe nails.

American reality star, Sukihana shows off her long toe nails

The reality star and TV personality had taken to popular social micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to reveal a fun fact about herself.

She shared a photo of her very long artificial toe nails and disclosed that she always will do them, no matter what.

Reality star, Sukihana shows off her long toe nails

“One thing bout me my toes always gone be done”, Sukihana tweeted.

See post below:

Reacting to the photo, Netizens queried how she is able to walk or even wear shoes. See some comments below:

@optimus073 commented;

“Till she accidentally kicks something and dem toe nails remove she go know”

@_callme_fatima_ asked:

“How she take Dey wear shoes”

@official_rubyjayjay wrote:

“Lol😂😂😂 all the edge of her wall ,chair and table be waiting for her to come home so they can kiss it.”

@iam_benkid asked;

“What size of shoes she wear at this point?”

Leave a Reply

