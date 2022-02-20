“How the Holy Spirit woke me up with a slap to help my trapped neighbor” — Pastor narrates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A female pastor has revealed that the holy spirit gave her a slap while she was sleeping, so that she could help her trapped neighbor.

The pastor identified as Deborah Moses, took to the micro blogging platform and stated that she decided to take a nap.

According to her she felt a sharp slap from her sleep and woke up. She stepped outside her apartment and her neighbor who was trapped inside her own apartment called her name.

She helped her neighbor open the her door lock from outside and she was late for her appointment.

She therefore stated that the holy spirit gave her a slap to wake up, so that she could help her neighbor who was trapped in her own apartment and has an appointment.

