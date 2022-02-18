“I am 40 and fabulous” – E-Money pens lovely note as he celebrates 40th birthday in stunning style (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Popular music executive and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money, celebrates his 40th birthday today February 18, 2022.

Emoney

The popular Nigerian businessman uploaded series of photos of himself on his Instagram page, posing in a dazzling purple attire as he thanks God for bringing him to the 40th year of his life.

He captioned the photos:

“I can’t thank God enough for all he has been doing in my life aging can be fun if you lay back and enjoy it I am 40 and fabulous . Happy birthday 40th birthday to me. Let the party begin”

“I can’t keep calm, its my birthday. Thank you Jesus for bringing me to the 4th FLOOR #staytuned movie LOCKDOWN TOTAL SHUTDOWN *Tomorrow”

