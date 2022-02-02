‘‘I am sorry, I’ve not been able to catch any sleep” – Toyin Abraham apologizes to over Revolution Plus property scam

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has finally apologized to her fans and citizens over revolution Plus property scam that she and Odunlade Adekola influenced for.

Theinfong recalls that Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham were brand ambassadors for Revolution Plus Property owned by Dr Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja.

Report has it that a large number of clients paid to the company to secure properties but over a year or two some are yet to be allocated the property they paid for.

Many netizens therefore took to social media, alleging that the company is fond of scamming their clients of their hard earned money.

Following this, Toyin and Odunlade Adekola have therefore come under intense criticism because they influenced for the company.

Toyin has therefore taken to her Instagram page and apologized to her fans and clients who invested with the company.

She stated that the issue is challenging for her as she could not catch sleep since yesterday.

She also assured citizens that the management of the company are resolving the issues on ground.

In her words:

“I need to let you all know that this hit me really hard and i have not been able to catch any sleep since this present issue came up. It feels like i am in the midst of a deep ocean. I have been in touch with Revolution Plus, the Management have assured me that they are working on resolving the several issues raised and that they will make everyone happy. Please if you have any unresolved issues, kindly reach these emails, and phone numbers. My DM is as usual always open.

Once again, I am sorry (I wish you could all see how sad I am), and Revolution Plus Properties are sorry too. All pending issues will get attended to. Thank you”.

See below,