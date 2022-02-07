“I am tired of seeing babes wearing revealing outfit to church” – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady has lamented over the revealing clothes some ladies wear to church.

The lady identified as Nora Stone on Twitter, stated that there is a time and place for everything.

According to her ladies should stop wearing to church clothes that reveal their cleavages and ass.

Her words,

“Sighs. I’m tired of having to see babes in very revealing outfits to church. Haba! Common. There’s a time and place for everything. You’re going to church and your cleavages are out; slit is almost showing your ass; see through dresses without inner wear. No fear at all. Na wao”.

Reacting to this a Twitter user identified as espeezeal who doesn’t see anything bad in women wearing revealing clothes to church wrote:

“This is yet another attempt to limit women, women should be able to do whatever they want anywhere without being judged, no one should have an opinion on the body of a woman except that woman.”

