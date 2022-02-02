“I am very available for you, my queen to be” – Singer, Vic O shoots his shot at DJ Cuppy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Billionaire daughter and singer-songwriter, DJ Cuppy, recently cried out over her ‘single’ nature and she’s been getting lots of proposals in her DM, including one from singer, Vic O.

In a bold move, Nigerian singer Vic O, made his own shot at Cuppy after her public announcement.

Vic O declared that he has been in love with DJ Cuppy for a long time so he is seizing this window of opportunity to ask her out.

In his words;

“Short note to you my queen to be.
@cuppymusic
I’m very much available for you babe……. You Gon’ love ma style…
I’m a cool dude you know.
You know I’ve been in love with ya for long time….
And if we’ve met ber now i will have proposed to you without wasting time..”

Watch him speak in the video below:

