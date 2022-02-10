I gave up being a cocaine pusher to focus on the heavenly race – Mummy G.O reveals (Video)

Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy G.O has once again triggered reactions of social media users after she claimed she was a cocaine pusher and had to give up over N300 million worth of jewelries in order to focus on the heavenly race.

While making her claims during a sermon recently, the Founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God added that when she was a cocaine pusher, she could easily buy houses belonging to people, simply because of how expensive her jewelries were.

A video which captures the moment the evangelist made this known, has since gone viral.

Speaking to her congregation, Mummy G.O said:

“My dear when I was a cocaine pusher the jewelries wey I possess wey I get can buy your father’s house”

Watch her speak in the video below: