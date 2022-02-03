“I grew up in a Mud house, I am grateful for where I am today” – US based Nigerian Singer, Lamboginny

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

US based Nigerian Singer, Yinka Lawanson, better known as  Lamboginny, better known as Lamboginny, has reminisced about how he grew up in a mud house, yet still came out successful in life.

Lamboginny
Lamboginny

While recounting his humble background, Lamboginny, revealed that he grew up with his grandparents in a mud house.

He added that they  lived in a face to face house and squatted with friends for 7 years.

The singer who just moved into his new house with his wife, is full of gratitude for how far he has come in life.

Lamboginny and his wife
Lamboginny and his wife

His words,

“I grew up in a Mud house with my grandparents in Igando,Lagos. We later moved into a “face me I face you” house in ikotun. Squatted with friends for 7yrs and later got a one bedroom apartment. Woke up this morning thinking about my journey and I’m grateful for where I’m today”.

In another tweet he wrote,

“I can never be ashamed of my reality. Ikotun gave me the strong foundation I’m sharing globally”.

Lamboginny
Lamboginny
