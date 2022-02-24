TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

Entertainment
By Shalom

Famous Nollywood actress and single mother, Iyabo Ojo has opened up on her life experience, and how she failed at many things.

In an Instagram post, the mother of two openly made it clear that right now, she lives for only one thing and that is her children, Festus and Priscilla Ojo.

In her words,

READ ALSO

“My darling future in-laws must be pretty, handsome…

Actress Iyabo Ojo flies 44 ballons as she stuns in red on…

“I may have failed in so many things but with you 2 I’m a winner and that’s all I live for.

According to her, though she has failed in many things, she can boldly beat her chest that she hasn’t failed in bringing up her kids.

She didn’t fail to mention the fact that her kids are her strength and having made her a winner, she lives for them alone.

Speaking further, she referred to her children as her happy place.

She also mentioned some qualities she needs in her in-laws, stating that she wants troublesome in-laws who are handsome and pretty so she can have cute troublesome grandkids as according to her, her children are too gentle and cool for her liking.

In her words,
“My gentle, respectful and well mannered grown babies I’ll see you both soon, we’re painting turkey red.

IMPORTANT INFO…
…please, my darling future in-laws from both sides must be pretty, handsome and have small Ijiogbon bcos I want some future ijiogbon cute grand kids to slay with me. They just too cool for my liking. My happy place….”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch…

Actor, Saint Obi and partner, Lynda Amobi allegedly in messy divorce scandal…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More