“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

Famous Nollywood actress and single mother, Iyabo Ojo has opened up on her life experience, and how she failed at many things.

In an Instagram post, the mother of two openly made it clear that right now, she lives for only one thing and that is her children, Festus and Priscilla Ojo.

In her words,

“I may have failed in so many things but with you 2 I’m a winner and that’s all I live for.

According to her, though she has failed in many things, she can boldly beat her chest that she hasn’t failed in bringing up her kids.

She didn’t fail to mention the fact that her kids are her strength and having made her a winner, she lives for them alone.

Speaking further, she referred to her children as her happy place.

She also mentioned some qualities she needs in her in-laws, stating that she wants troublesome in-laws who are handsome and pretty so she can have cute troublesome grandkids as according to her, her children are too gentle and cool for her liking.

In her words,

“My gentle, respectful and well mannered grown babies I’ll see you both soon, we’re painting turkey red.

IMPORTANT INFO…

…please, my darling future in-laws from both sides must be pretty, handsome and have small Ijiogbon bcos I want some future ijiogbon cute grand kids to slay with me. They just too cool for my liking. My happy place….”