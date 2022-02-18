“I hope this will make a lot of you happy” – Bobrisky reveals why he was seen in economy class on commercial flight

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Controversial crossdresser and self-styled billionaire girlfriend, Bobrisky, has explained why he was seen in economy class on a commercial flight recently.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday afternoon, February 18, after he was trolled for returning on a commercial flight days after an initial trip on a “private jet”, Bobrisky explained that he was low on cash following the luxurious trip to Abuja.

Bobrisky reveals why he was spotted in economy class on a commercial flight

“Money has finish na why I enter economy for air peace. I hope this will make you happy. Unto the next”, he wrote.

Bobrisky’s post, on the other hand, is guessed to be a sarcastic response to the backlash, as it was followed by a popular line from Netflix’s documentary, Tinder Swindler.

“Make una send me money…my enemies are after me”, he wrote.

