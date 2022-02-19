TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I love my wife more than my kids and mother”– Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawale Ajeyemi reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has once again reassured his wife of his undying love for her. He stated that he loves her more than his mother.

In an interview on his YouTube channel, Ajeyemi stated that his wife, Toyin Abraham is the one thing he loves the most.

According to the father of two, even though he loves his kids and mother, his loves his wife more than them.

Speaking further, he described Toyin Abraham as a good wife who makes him happy.

His words,

“My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my kids and my mother. Aside from God, my wife makes me happy. If one has a good wife or husband, the person does not know how much God has blessed one. If one gets married to someone that is not meant for one, there are bound to be problems. That does not mean me and my wife don’t have disagreements. No relationship is perfect. The individuals involved just learn to tolerate one another. If one gets married to a good wife, one would make progress in life.”

“May God help those looking for life partners to choose right. People say a wife must not be richer than her husband but if God has destined one person to be richer than the other, one is good to go. The most important thing is that they support each other. Having love for one another is the most important thing. Our leaders would treat us better if they love us. The Bible says, ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’.”

