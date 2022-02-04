TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A female teacher has shared the heartwarming note she received from a male student who professed his love for her.

The lady identified as @Chanelchelle_ on Twitter shared the love nite which was penned down for her with so much love.

In the note, the student went on to say that the only factor preventing him from approaching her face-to-face is his shy attitude.

He also dropped his phone number to facilitate subsequent conversations.

Sharing the note, the teacher wrote:

“My nonverbal special needs student wrote me the sweetest note this morning 🥺💙. He is the best.”

The note read:

“To my teacher. You are the best. One day I might talk. I’m just trying to get comfortable to get out of my shy zone. I love you. I wish I met you before and also here’s my phone number in case I want to talk to you sometimes”.

