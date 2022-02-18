“I may not have a man, but I’m a great mother” – DJ Cuppy brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Popular billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Florence ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy has stated that although she does not have a man of her own, she is a great mother.

Recall that DJ Cuppy had earlier today, celebrated the birthday of her two dogs, DuDu and FuFu who recently turned one, donning matching outfits of aso-oke with her dogs.

Captioning the pictures, she had opened up to her fans, friends and followers that her dogs, DuDu and FuFu had brought out the mother in her.
Taking to her verified Instagram page a little while ago, DJ cuppy also wrote:

“I may not have a man.. but I’m a GREAT mother .Just ask @DuFuPom,” she wrote on Friday. February 18.”

