“I really want to experience pregnancy” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke reacts to Rihanna’s pregnancy news

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, has said that she wants to experience pregnancy. This she said in reaction to Rihanna’s pregnancy news.

It is no longer news that US rap star, Rihanna, is pregnant of her first child for her lover, ASAP Rocky.

The news of her pregnancy became public on Monday 31st January 2022, after her photographer shared photos of her protruding belly on Instagram and tagged her and Rocky to the photo.

This generated mixed reactions online as netizens took to the comments to wish her well.

In reaction to this, Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, stated that she wants to experience pregnancy.

Mercy Eke took to Twitter on Tuesday, and tweeted that she really wants to experience pregnancy at the right time.

In her words,

“I feel like crying I really wanna experience this at the right time”.