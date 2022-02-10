“I still believe in women supporting women, it starts within us” – Sandra Iheuwa

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has reiterated that she still believes in “women supporting women”.

Sandra Iheuwa
The successful businesswoman, revealed that all her staff are women and she has helped a lot of women in her life without expecting anything in return.

The mother of one stated that women are strong especially African women. She added that people rise by lifting others.

Her words,

“Be the woman that fixes another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked. I still believe in women supporting women…we start from within us. My staff are all women and I have helped a lot of women without expecting anything in return…We rise by lifting other women. Women are strong especially African women. What do you think?”.

