I stopped having s*x with my girlfriend and it made me realize she brings nothing to the table – Man writes

A Twitter user identified as Tolib Ademola 440 has revealed what he found out, after he stopped having sex with his girlfriend.

He noted that it made him realize that she brought nothing asides sex to the table.

He said,

“I stopped having sex with my girlfriend last week and it made me realized that apart from sex she brings nothing to the table.”

Reacting to the tweet some Twitter users have also taken turns to share their own experience.

A Twitter user, Ajunwa also narrated how he met a lady who just offers him nothing but just sex. He added that she could not cook too.

He said,

“Hanty has nothing to offer but just sex… She couldn’t make me a nice meal.”

Also reacting to it, a Twitter user, Josh also narrated how his ex comes every weekend and leaves his house unkempt. He added she lacked home training and always asks for money without having plan for herself.