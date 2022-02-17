“I was one of the first people to support EndSars protest” – Desmond Elliot

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Contriversial Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, has revealed that he helped to free 15 EndSars protesters arrested during 2020 protest.

Desmond Elliott
Desmond Elliott

During an interview on TVC, the lawmaker stated that he supported the EndSars protest from the outset. He also stated he was the first lawmaker to plead with the government to listen to Nigerians.

He said;

“From the state house of assembly, when the whole thing started, I was one of the first people to say, ‘listen government, listen to the people,’ and the people agreed.

“A few days later, a lot of people were arrested in Area C command. I was actually at plenary and before I came out, I saw my phone flooded with messages and I drove all the way to Area C”.

“I didn’t leave Area C and Panti till 2 am; to free almost 15 people. I made sure they were freed. And how was it possible that in two days, somebody just changes? It’s not possible. Come on Nigerians, let’s think about it for a moment”.

