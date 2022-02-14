I was s*xually attracted to my boss, while I was working with him— Bobrisky’s ex-PA, Oye Kyme

Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, has confessed to being a bisexual. She stated that she was sexually attracted to Bobrisky when she was working for him.

Taking to her insta story she stated she finds girls really attractive and doesn’t mind dating a girl.

She added that when she was Bobrisky’s PA she used to admire him after he finish dressing like a woman.

Her words,

“I think am bisexual because I find girl really attractive. I love girls. I don’t mind dating a girl and I don’t care about what people will think. I think kissing a girl is very sexy and I think girls are more loyal than man. Truth to say when I was Bob PA Everytime his done dressing like a woman I was really attract to how beautiful she look but after when I think is a man I just change the way I look at him”.

