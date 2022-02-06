TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed…

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” –…

“I will celebrate you everyday of my life” – Lateef Adedimeji eulogize his mother on her birthday

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has eulogized his mother as she clocked a year older on Sunday, February 6th, 2022.

Lateef Adedimeji's mother
Lateef Adedimeji’s mother

He stated that he will celebrate his mother everyday of his life because she deserves it.

READ ALSO

“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday…

He prayed to God to give his mother more strength, long life and fullness of health to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

His words,

“Today is your birthday mummy but I’ll celebrate you every day of my life, not only because it is the will of the holy books but also because you deserve it.

For the days my prayers are too weak and God decides to listen to yours, for the selflessness and the days you bore pains for me to smile…

For the nine months you sheltered me from the arrows of the day and the terrors of the night, for my years on your back even tho in a way I still live there.

I celebrate you today on your birthday and I wish you more strength to live long in fullness of health to enjoy the fruits of your hard labor.

This is my prayer for you mummy, may your teeth be strong to bite the meals and may your heart be tuned to God constantly for the peace that matters.

You’re blessed among women, Insha Allah I’ll be here to wish you again next year and many more to come. Happy birthday Iya lati mi owon”.

See below,

Lateef Adedimeji eulogize his mother
Lateef Adedimeji eulogize his mother
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy…

“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about…

Abba Kyari forced me to accept being a kidnapper by killing six people in my…

Nigerian lady receives breathtaking surprise proposal from man she met on…

5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears, says she no longer wants a baby…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Show love back, you won’t die” – Actress Shan George tackles…

“I will celebrate you everyday of my life” – Lateef Adedimeji…

“You men acting like you hate your wife to please your side chick, grow…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos…

“The more successful a woman, the harder it is for her to get…

“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed…

BBNaija’s Boma reveals the features of poor people

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More