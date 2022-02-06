“I will celebrate you everyday of my life” – Lateef Adedimeji eulogize his mother on her birthday

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has eulogized his mother as she clocked a year older on Sunday, February 6th, 2022.

He stated that he will celebrate his mother everyday of his life because she deserves it.

He prayed to God to give his mother more strength, long life and fullness of health to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

His words,

“Today is your birthday mummy but I’ll celebrate you every day of my life, not only because it is the will of the holy books but also because you deserve it.

For the days my prayers are too weak and God decides to listen to yours, for the selflessness and the days you bore pains for me to smile…

For the nine months you sheltered me from the arrows of the day and the terrors of the night, for my years on your back even tho in a way I still live there.

I celebrate you today on your birthday and I wish you more strength to live long in fullness of health to enjoy the fruits of your hard labor.

This is my prayer for you mummy, may your teeth be strong to bite the meals and may your heart be tuned to God constantly for the peace that matters.

You’re blessed among women, Insha Allah I’ll be here to wish you again next year and many more to come. Happy birthday Iya lati mi owon”.

