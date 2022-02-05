“I worry about the young ladies misled by the rumors of me sleeping with politicians” – Mo Abudu (Video)

Media mogul, Mo Abudu, is someone many young women look up to in the entertainment industry and the society at large.

Mo who has been a source of inspiration to young ladies who are career driven, has responded to rumors that she is having romantic relationship with top male politicians in Nigeria.

Some months earlier, popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, alleged that Mo Abudu is having romantic relationship with past Lagos State governors and other top Nigerian politicians. The media mogul who has been silent on this since, has now spoken.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Mo Abudu, stated that she doesn’t want the young girls who look up to her to think she is having an affair with top politicians as alleged by Gistlovers.

Excerpts from her interview,

“I listen to my mum a lot and she is wise. She says, leave them, no one knows how water gets in the coconut so I won’t waste my time thinking about what anyone said, those that know me know me and anyone saying trash doesn’t know me…people were calling me to find out if there is something serious happening and I’m like, you guys, I am very okay. Yes, it can be painful because of the young girls that look up to me. I don’t want the young girls to look up to me to think that this is what I have done and if they do I worry about that because how do you do the work we have done?….

“We at Ebony life studios have over 30 international projects in development from Netflix to Will smith’s company, to Sony and some not announced yet, incredible projects. I get calls every day, about how the western world works when they find someone doing magic, your information spreads and they want to work with you and that is our mission to be global not just Nigerian and African vision. I am getting busy here so let them keep getting busy with their cook up stories.

Like the Hushpuppi story, many other brands bided for it on the international scene but we won it because I, Mo was involved….we are not justifying what he did but what we are saying is that it is a story that needs to be told cos there are many lessons both god or bad for the youths.”