“If he no longer cleans his room when you’re coming, you are the main chick” —Singer Benkrezt advises ladies

Up and coming Nigerian singer, Benkrezt, has an advice for ladies on the issue of being the main chick in a man’s life.

Benkrezt in a post on his Insta story, stated that ladies should take note when a man no longer cleans his room whenever they are visiting.

The singer stated that this means that such a lady has been promoted as the guy’s main chick that is, main lover.

According to the musician if a man cleans his room whenever his girlfriend is paying him a visit, it means such a man has another lady in his life.

His words,

“My quens, if he no longer cleans his room when you are coming, just know that you have been promoted to a main chick”.

See below,