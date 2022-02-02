“If he no longer cleans his room when you’re coming, you are the main chick” —Singer Benkrezt advises ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Up and coming Nigerian singer, Benkrezt, has an advice for ladies on the issue of being the main chick in a man’s life.

Singer Benkrezt
Benkrezt in a post on his Insta story, stated that ladies should take note when a man no longer cleans his room whenever they are visiting.

The singer stated that this means that such a lady has been promoted as the guy’s main chick that is, main lover.

According to the musician if a man cleans his room whenever his girlfriend is paying him a visit, it means such a man has another lady in his life.

His words,

“My quens, if he no longer cleans his room when you are coming, just know that you have been promoted to a main chick”.

