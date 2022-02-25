If I die, Naira Marley killed me – Singer Mohbad cries out in tears (Video)

Up and coming Nigerian singer, Mohbad has cried out on social media as he claims to be in danger in the hands of of Naira Marley and his record label.

Following his arrest alongside Zinoleesky by the National Drug Law Agency(NDLEA), Mohbad took to his social media page to cry out in distress over his life.

In his words:

“I didn’t know these people have been hating on me; they have been doing bad bad things on me. Because of this issue, everybody in the whole world please help me. If I die like this, it is Marlian music and Naira Marley that killed me…”

From the video, it can be seen that he made this statement after being confronted by some guys in the background.

The distressing video shows him lamenting about his life, as he struggled to have a conversation with the group of persons he was present with.