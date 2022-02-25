TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby –…

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers…

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the…

If I die, Naira Marley killed me – Singer Mohbad cries out in tears (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Up and coming Nigerian singer, Mohbad has cried out on social media as he claims to be in danger in the hands of of Naira Marley and his record label.

Following his arrest alongside Zinoleesky by the National Drug Law Agency(NDLEA), Mohbad took to his social media page to cry out in distress over his life.

READ ALSO

Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad and Zinoleesky’s arrest…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s…

In his words:

“I didn’t know these people have been hating on me; they have been doing bad bad things on me. Because of this issue, everybody in the whole world please help me. If I die like this, it is Marlian music and Naira Marley that killed me…”

From the video, it can be seen that he made this statement after being confronted by some guys in the background.

The distressing video shows him lamenting about his life, as he struggled to have a conversation with the group of persons he was present with.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby – Korra Obidi

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the house, when I was…

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

Jim Iyke finally opens up on his experience at TB Joshua’s church in 2013

Woman, 3 kids and niece reportedly burnt to death while asleep, 6 months after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man kills cousin with a matchete for allegedly sleeping with his wife

Businessman reveals why he doesn’t want to have kids

I look forward to becoming a former President – Buhari

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Obi Cubana narrates his sad experience during his convocation at UNN

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is too greedy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More