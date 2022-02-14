“If we are not married, the only person responsible for your finances is your father” — Singer, Benkrezt

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Ben Krezt, has revealed that if he is dating a lady, her father would be responsible for her finances in as much they are not married.

The singer in a post on his Insta story, stated that the only person that should be responsible for a lady’s finances is her father not her boyfriend.

He added that a lady should appreciate the little her boyfriend gives her, because it is not his responsibility.

He therefore advised ladies not to choke their boyfriends with their needs.

His words,

“Dear Queens, if we are not married, the only man responsible for your finances is your father not your boyfriend! So appreciate the little your boyfriend dey do! No choke am!”.

