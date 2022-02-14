TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car…

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

“If we are not married, the only person responsible for your finances is your father” — Singer, Benkrezt

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Ben Krezt, has revealed that if he is dating a lady, her father would be responsible for her finances in as much they are not married.

Ben Krezt
Ben Krezt

The singer in a post on his Insta story, stated that the only person that should be responsible for a lady’s finances is her father not her boyfriend.

READ ALSO

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his…

He added that a lady should appreciate the little her boyfriend gives her, because it is not his responsibility.

He therefore advised ladies not to choke their boyfriends with their needs.

His words,

“Dear Queens, if we are not married, the only man responsible for your finances is your father not your boyfriend! So appreciate the little your boyfriend dey do! No choke am!”.

See below,

Ben Krezt
Ben Krezt
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

Ehi Ogbebor’s man takes her on a romantic trip to ring on…

“Speaking in tongues is not a heavenly language; it’s Yoruba man speaking…

My sister’s ex husband used to search dustbin to count how many sachets of…

“If we are not married, the only person responsible for your finances is your…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Speaking your language doesn’t make you local – Actor Yul Edochie

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More